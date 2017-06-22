Chamber thriving with programs, members

I see by the paper…..

A couple of things caught the eye in a recent edition of the Wyoming Business Journal.

• First, it’s their annual “40 Under 40,” which celebrates 40 people in Wyoming who are leaders in business, government, arts, banking and other professional pursuits. Zoila Perry was on the list, the events coordinator and office manager for Downtown Sheridan Association and Forward Sheridan. Jennifer Roe of Sheridan, a senior vice president with First Federal Bank and Trust, was also honored. Congrats!

• Secondly, Sheridan County’s Chamber of Commerce is noted as the fifth largest Chamber in the state by membership. The organization, founded in 1913, has 673 members and is led by CEO Dixie Johnson. As Chambers go, it’s visible, vibrant and reaches into business and political leadership and has a guiding hand in training and helping local businesses develop sustainability.

••••••

Dept. of incidental info……

• The U.S. Open was last weekend at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. It’s a public golf course. The USGA favors putting the national open at places where Joe Sixpack can tee it up. The thing is, bring money. The greens fee at Erin Hills, $280. Pebble Beach, a grand stage of the game, welcomes the public as well, but at $525 for 18 holes.

• USAToday reports how there are 30 burials and interments taking place every weekday at Arlington National Cemetery. Some 400,000 U.S. veterans are interred there. The historic cemetery will be filled to capacity in 25 years.

• Next Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter” books. The books have done — 450 million worldwide, 167 million in the U.S. Film adaptations of the J.K. Rowling books have brought in $7.7 billion globally, according to a story in The Wall Street Journal.

• The sale of men’s shoes will surpass women’s footwear for the first time by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reports. The uptick is driven by sales of men’s sneakers and casual footwear. It’s a $29 billion a year business.

••••••

Recommended reading…..

“High Noon,” the 1953 Western starring Gary Cooper that won the Best Picture Oscar, is the subject of a new book by Glenn Frankel. It’s the story of a frontier marshal having to defend a town on his own after deputies and town folk have weaseled out of providing help against a returning bunch of bad guys. It’s been the most-screened movie at the White House.

Frankel, a Pulitzer Prize winning reporter, tells the story of the fear and paranoia of McCarthyism and the HUAC committee that was investigating communism in government, Hollywood and other parts of U.S. society then. Corrupt pols, secret agents, gossip columnists and Commies are in the stew of a rich story. The screenwriter, Carl Foreman, was a former member of the Communist Party and was later blacklisted. Cooper believed in the script and story and resented how Hollywood was pushing him aside for younger leading men.

It’s a good read and it’s available from our Main Street book seller, Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery.