Chamber seeking speakers for Ignite Conference

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the 2017 Ignite Your Business Professional Development Conference presented by the Business Retention and Expansion Committee. The conference will be May 23 and the Chamber is seeking proposals for trainers to present during the one-day conference.

Each year, the Chamber organizes the Ignite Conference to provide a variety of training opportunities for local businesses. Trainers for the 2017 conference are asked to submit proposals for topics such as human resources and customer service, marketing and communications, and business growth and development. Sessions are an hour and a half long and seek to give each attendee several take-home skills or ideas that can be implemented at their place of employment.

The Ignite Conference is a program that is now in its third year and supports the mission of this Chamber committee.

Proposals can be submitted to the Chamber at 171 N. Main St. in Sheridan and are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 27.

For more information, call Teresa Detimore at the Chamber at 672-2485.