Local businesses recognized at annual luncheon

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its Awards of Excellence on Wednesday at its monthly luncheon.

Awards were given in six categories.

Key Service Award — The Food Group

The Food Group began in the fall of 2010 as a small group of community members in Sheridan County who acted on a shocking realization: for many of the children in our community, food on the weekends is not a guarantee. The nonprofit’s mission is to provide food on the weekends to children in Sheridan County who need it, fulfilling that mission by providing a bag of low-sugar and high-protein food containing one whole meal that a child, with some adult help, can utilize to feed themselves, and even a sibling or two, over the weekend.

In its first year, The Food Group fed about 40 children per week within Sheridan County. During the 2015-2016 school year, its group of committed volunteers created about 425 weekend food packs each week of the school year. Today, The Food Group serves 450 children weekly from pre-school to high school age throughout the county.

The program is anonymous and is open to any child in need within Sheridan County. The Food Group anticipates the number of participants in the program will rise.

Spirit of Sheridan — Janet Shepherd

For 11 years, from July 2005 to June 2016, if you called the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, you probably spoke with Janet Shepherd.

After living near Chicago and working in corporate America for most of her life, Shepherd and her husband moved to Sheridan to retire. But Shepherd could not just sit around and do nothing, it just wasn’t her style. She began searching for ways to get involved in the community and eventually found herself volunteering as a part-time receptionist at the Chamber of Commerce. However, the part-time role soon turned into full time, plus some. She then gave herself the title of “information specialist” as she began gathering knowledge, organizing knowledge and sharing knowledge.

Shepherd quickly became the go-to person for Chamber members and staff, community residents, tourists, people relocating to the area, students and anyone who had a question.

Shepherd went from being a newbie to the Sheridan area to being a human directory, the resource expert, the membership welcome committee and the Google of Sheridan County.

On Jan. 3, 2017, Shepherd passed away in her home.

Strength of Sheridan — King’s Saddlery

Don King began his saddle making career in 1946 and by 1963, Sheridan’s King’s Saddlery was born. It started out as a small shop just serving the ranches and the horse community, but as the name of their award states, King’s Saddlery has developed into a strength of Sheridan, and has earned a reputation of quality around the world. In 1972, it moved into its current storefront in downtown Sheridan, with the unmistakable barn facade. In 1978, it expanded further and built the museum and the leather shop behind its Main Street building.

King’s Saddlery is a complete Western tack store, full of merchandise for the cowboy, cowgirl and city-slicker.

The King’s Museum is also a treasure for Sheridan, touting Western artifacts, Plains Indian artifacts and huge collections of saddles, guns and horseman memorabilia from around the world.

King’s continues to make saddles and ropes and leather goods with the highest standards, demonstrating to many what it takes to sustain a business for so many decades.

Large Business Award —

First Federal Bank & Trust

First Federal Bank & Trust has been serving the Sheridan community for more than 80 years. On Aug. 13, 1935, a group of Sheridan business people met with the Federal Home Loan Bank to organize a federal savings and loan association in Sheridan, and by October of the same year, First Federal was issued a federal banking charter under which they continue to operate.

From the beginning, First Federal has been a locally owned and operated mutual that is owned by their depositors and governed by a local board of directors. They strive to be the bank of preference by providing exceptional customer service while operating in a high-performance environment.

Over the years, First Federal has grown and expanded its services to the community. In 1935, its business model was to simply take deposits and make home loans, reflected in their original name: First Federal Savings Bank. In 2000, First Federal started evolving into a full-service bank, adding commercial lending, business banking, trust and investment services, leasing and insurance products. Recently, multiple locations were added including its Coffeen Bank, the Home Loan Center and a residential loan office in Billings, Montana. With all these locations, the business’ number of staff has tripled.

With the growth and expansion of services, First Federal Savings Bank became First Federal Bank & Trust in 2015.

Small Business Award — The Paint Post

The Paint Post opened its doors for business on March 6, 2015, for the first Paint & Sip class. The Paint Post was established with the vision of creating a venue where art collides with an entertaining environment to make lasting memories among friends and family with a simple mission: Paint. Sip. Have fun. And that is what happens at the step-by-step art classes each week as the community has embraced this new business.

When it opened in 2015, two paint classes were held each week on Friday and Saturday evenings, but classes quickly began to fill up and people started calling to request private parties.

Once a month, The Paint Post also hosts a fundraiser paint event for a local Sheridan organization in which a portion of the proceeds from the class go back to that organization. In just a year and a half, the Paint Post has taught more than 530 paint classes to more than 10,000 people, and has given more than $18,000 back to the community through discounts, donations and fundraisers.

Laura McColley’s goal when opening The Paint Post was to create a place where individuals in the community could come and enjoy a unique night out in Sheridan with friends, family and co-workers in a comfortable, fun, non-judgmental environment.

Business Person of the Year — PJ Treide

PJ Treide has a diverse career background, including 11 years as wealth manager and advisor trainer for Edwards Jones Investments, three years with Volunteers of America Northern Rockies as development director and three years as development director for a startup telemedicine company. Most recently, Treide purchased Bighorn Design Studio.

Treide is a talented entrepreneur, but finds that his core strength is that he loves people and genuinely loves working with people to help them take their business ideas and grow them into a successful reality. He is a believer in customer service and focuses on it daily with his team.

In the past year, Treide has acquired and built a satellite operation in the Bighorn Basin, as well as expanded his footprint and production operations in screen print by 300 percent, embroidery by 180 percent, signs by 400 percent and fullfillment operations by 200 percent. In addition to the expansions, Treide purchased Plaza Gallery and Frame next door to Bighorn Design and has launched two new apparel concepts plus a school-based fundraising concept for apparel using a “micro school-store” model.

In less than two years, Treide’s business has gone from five teammates in one location to 19 teammates in five locations and has been named the number one fastest growing company in Wyoming by the Wyoming Business Report (November 2016).