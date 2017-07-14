Chamber of Commerce home to many rock stars

The Sheridan County Chamber Ambassadors are rock stars. Seen regularly at ribbon cuttings, business after hours events and Chamber luncheons, this volunteer committee serves as high profile representatives of the Chamber and focus on promoting new businesses, conventions, tourism and recreation, as well as encouraging progressive growth in established businesses.

Each year, they conduct anywhere from fifty to a hundred ribbon cuttings for new business openings and groundbreakings.

And, on any given day the Ambassadors, who are easily identified by either their navy blue shirts or red blazers, give back by serving thousands at the annual Community Holiday Dinner, as well as assist with registration at the annual home show and direct traffic at Dayton Days.

Just this week, these rock stars coordinated and hosted a wonderfully successful boot kickoff event. This long-standing tradition marks the start of WYO Rodeo Week festivities and is a wonderful partnership with the WYO Rodeo board. This year’s event again featured entertainment, food and beverage vendors, and activities for the whole family in the beautiful setting of Kendrick Park.

There were seven categories and a total of 140 competitors, with 21 taking home part of the nearly $1,300 in Chamber Bucks prize money.

While the evening ended with the Ambassadors losing the coveted traveling trophy to the Sheridan Jaycees in the Ambassador challenge, a great time was had by all and another successful Rodeo Week was kicked off. So thank you, Chamber Ambassadors, for the outstanding job coordinating this event and for the countless hours you give back to the community. You truly are Chamber rock stars!

Dixie Johnson is the CEO of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.