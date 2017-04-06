WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Chamber luncheon set for Wednesday


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will have its monthly luncheon April 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Best Western Sheridan Center.

The event includes a buffet lunch, followed by a brief business meeting and a program from John Dick of the Wyoming Technology Business Center. Dick will discuss the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge.

The cost for lunch is $17 per person. Reservations are not needed.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 672-2485.

The Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.

