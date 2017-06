Chamber lunch set for Wednesday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly luncheon June 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the Best Western Sheridan Center.

The luncheon will include a presentation on local school districts and Sheridan College.

The cost of the buffet lunch is $17 per person. No reservation are needed.

The Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.