Chamber to host monthly luncheon
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly luncheon Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Best Western Sheridan Center.
The event features a buffet lunch, followed by a brief business meeting and featured program.
The event is open to the public. The cost for lunch is $15 per person.
For additional information, call the Chamber at 672-2485.
The Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.
