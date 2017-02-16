WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Chamber Coffee planned for Big Horn next week


BIG HORN — The next Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce coffee will take place Feb. 22 at 8 a.m. at the Big Horn Smokehouse and Saloon.

The event is brought to the community by the Chamber’s Business Retention and Expansion Committee as a way to network and discuss important issues with all the communities within Sheridan County.

The Big Horn Smokehouse is located at 158 Johnson St. in Big Horn.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..