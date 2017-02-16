Chamber Coffee planned for Big Horn next week

BIG HORN — The next Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce coffee will take place Feb. 22 at 8 a.m. at the Big Horn Smokehouse and Saloon.

The event is brought to the community by the Chamber’s Business Retention and Expansion Committee as a way to network and discuss important issues with all the communities within Sheridan County.

The Big Horn Smokehouse is located at 158 Johnson St. in Big Horn.