Chamber board president discusses changes, future

SHERIDAN — Adam Bunker continues to make headway in Sheridan. Earlier this month the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce announced Bunker as its new board president, taking over for Richard Garber. Bunker, who has served on the board since 2014, recently took time to explain what changes are coming to the Chamber, its new focus for the upcoming year and how he’ll continue to contribute toward helping the Chamber achieve its goals.

The Sheridan Press: How do you feel about being voted in as president?

Adam Bunker: I am honored and humbled that the board selected me to serve as the president for 2017. Our board is composed of outstanding people who invest themselves significantly into the community, so to be chosen by my fellow board members to help lead our way this coming year is a great privilege.

TSP: What is the first issue you want to address?

AB: One of the key pieces the board defined for our 2017 strategic initiatives is program maximization, because the value of our programs tie in so closely in with our other strategic initiatives of retaining our members and recruiting new members. The Chamber is taking a really close look at our various programs to assess where and how we can add further value to our members. We’re always looking for ways to improve, but this year will have a specific emphasis on examining how we can bring further value to our members. While we’ll be working on all of our strategic initiatives concurrently, this one will be high on the priorities list.

TSP: How are you going to help Sheridan’s business community through the Chamber?

AB: That’s a bit of a philosophical question for me, because I believe the role of the president is more about helping achieve our team’s shared vision rather than pushing my own agenda.

So to me it really boils down to the fact that the Chamber is constantly working for the promotion, protection and prosperity of our members and community. We seek to provide business development opportunities for our members through networking and features in our newsletters, we help keep abreast of community issues and promote discussion with community leaders through our various committees, and we spend a lot of time helping connect resources together, whether that’s resources for an individual business members or coordinating with other community organizations on shared vision. My personal role in helping Sheridan’s business community is therefore to help the Chamber team perform at our best.

TSP: What are you most excited to do with the Chamber now that you’re president?

AB: One of the really exciting things for this coming year is the shift in strategic planning that the board has undertaken. We have traditionally done an annual retreat/strategic planning session to set out some general goals for the coming year; however, this past fall we laid the groundwork to ramp up both our planning horizon and definition of strategic direction for the Chamber. While we’ll continue to set an annual focus on strategic initiatives, this year in our strategic planning session we’ll be drilling into much more detail and setting out some longer-term, up to 3-year, outlook goals. What we’re really doing placing an emphasis on the “proactive” part in our mission to be the proactive voice of local business, and setting long-term outlooks for ourselves and positive returns we want to work toward for our members.

TSP: You’re young — how is your age going to help or hinder you?

AB: In all honesty, I don’t really think about my age very much. I think I share the same outlook with the rest of the board that we’re there first and foremost to make a difference in the community, and so from that perspective we approach one another on an equal footing. That’s a wonderful aspect I’ve observed about the people of Sheridan overall, actually. In all the time that I’ve been here, I’ve had a number of great opportunities to work with folks of various experiences and backgrounds, and I’ve never felt put off about my age. Whenever there’s a project to be done — especially if it’s with a focus on improving the community — everyone involved has always seemed to have the opinion of “Oh, you’re here to help — great, glad to have you!” That being said, my business is after all a communications business and I have a lot of experience using technology and other tools to facilitate project management and communication among teams. I believe there’s some opportunity to bring my experience in that regard to the table to help our Chamber team work effectively and realize our goals, and I’m excited to see how we can improve our systems accordingly — but that’s not really about age as it is industry.

TSP: Final thoughts?

AB: The community of Sheridan has given me tremendous opportunities since I moved here, and I genuinely feel that my time spent with the Chamber is part of repaying that investment other folks have made in me. I could go on and on about what makes Sheridan such a special place, but I believe that would be no surprise to anyone. Some of the best years of my life were made here, and to reiterate what I said before I am humbled to be in a leadership position such as this for our community. One of the great things I see in the Chamber is our unique position to touch and interact with so many business, non-profit organizations, and other public and private entities alike working toward the betterment of our community across the county, so to be part of the leadership team of such a unique organization is a wonderful privilege. The value of service to our community is something that I don’t believe is as prevalent in our society as it once was, but is something that has always resonated strongly with me. Therefore I’ll simply close by saying thank you to the Sheridan community and to my fellow board members for this opportunity to serve.