FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

CenturyLink fiberoptic line cut in Casper

Home|Breaking News, Feature Story, Local News, News|CenturyLink fiberoptic line cut in Casper

SHERIDAN – Sheridan County emergency calls are currently being routed through Johnson County due to a cut CenturyLink fiberoptic line in Casper.

Dispatcher Molly Diderrich said emergency calls are being routed through Johnson County in Buffalo and transferred to Sheridan County dispatchers’ cell phones, which are run by Verizon Wireless.

Lt. Tom Ringley of the Sheridan Police Department said there is never a moment when 911 calls don’t go through, they are just rerouted to Johnson County.

“They are auto-routed to Buffalo,” Ringley said. “It’s a process that’s longstanding.”

Diderrich said CenturyLink informed dispatchers that the lines should be fixed by 12:50 p.m.

By |July 20th, 2017|

About the Author:

Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the government, cops and courts reporter. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles, CA. Before working in Sheridan, she worked as a sports editor for the Sidney Herald in Sidney, MT. Email Ashleigh at: ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com