CenturyLink fiberoptic line cut in Casper

SHERIDAN – Sheridan County emergency calls are currently being routed through Johnson County due to a cut CenturyLink fiberoptic line in Casper.

Dispatcher Molly Diderrich said emergency calls are being routed through Johnson County in Buffalo and transferred to Sheridan County dispatchers’ cell phones, which are run by Verizon Wireless.

Lt. Tom Ringley of the Sheridan Police Department said there is never a moment when 911 calls don’t go through, they are just rerouted to Johnson County.

“They are auto-routed to Buffalo,” Ringley said. “It’s a process that’s longstanding.”

Diderrich said CenturyLink informed dispatchers that the lines should be fixed by 12:50 p.m.