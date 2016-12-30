Center Stage: Recalling Grumpy’s shack across the track

Roy “Grumpy” Norris was the city marshall part of the time when I was in high school. He was the grandfather of Marjorie and Bob Douglas. He lived in a two-room shack south across the CB&Q railroad tracks and the train depot. Bob and Marjorie lived rural about 10 miles north of town.

When the weather was nasty and bad, Bob stayed with his grandad. On these occasions, Marjorie took room and board with Mrs. Satterfield up in the timber on Pine Street. There were several girls that lived rural that did the same thing when the weather was bad.

We boys liked playing poker whenever we got the chance. We had several places in town where we honed our skills at playing poker. When Bob stayed with Grumpy, we usually had a poker game at his shack. We would say, “We were going to Grumpy’s shack across the tracks to play poker.”

Grumpy and Danny Rodabaugh, the local harness and shoe repair man, like to play cards at the local pool hall. We high school boys were allowed to play the lesser games, but were not allowed in the poker room. We boys would gang up on Grumpy and Danny to rounce or set them. They would get extremely angry when we did this. It was a lot of fun to rounce or set Grumpy or Danny!

When we played cards at Grumpy’s shack, the smoke would be so thick that you could cut it with a knife. Everyone smoked and the smoke was very thick. The shack was small and nowhere for the smoke to go.

There were several poker players that I learned the game from. The card savvy and education of playing at Grumpy’s shack stood me in good stead when I joined the U.S. Navy. I won a lot of money playing poker aboard ship in the Navy.

We sometimes cooked when we played poker at Grumpy’s shack. The menu was generally chili and hamburgers. The hamburgers were usually burnt on the outside and raw in the middle as I remember them. If you complained, you were the cook for the next meal. At that age, anything was edible unless it ate you first. None of us boys knew how to cook, but we knew how to play poker and smoke cigarettes.

The winter of 1949, we spent a lot of time playing cards at Grumpy’s shack. Most of the time the roads were blocked. That condition gave us a good excuse to play cards and to shoot pool at the local pool hall. Bob could not get home, so he spent a lot of time at the shack going to school.

The shack had two rooms and a path to the outhouse. The larger room consisted of a kitchen-living room combination. The other room was the bedroom and storage area. There was city water piped into the kitchen. That made it nice for cooking and doing dishes. It was a good place to spend our idle hours and to play cards.

Guest columnist and veteran Bob Huff grew up in Upton. Center Stage is written by friends of the Senior Center for the Sheridan Community. It is a collection of insights and stories related to living well at every age.