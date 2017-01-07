Center Stage: Looking at both sides

My career so far has taken me through the publicly traded, governmental and nonprofit worlds. Each world and company had its unique culture and ways of conducting business.

For those who don’t know the difference between these categories, here’s a brief synopsis of each – a “Reader’s Digest” version, so to speak, before I proceed. Publicly traded companies raise money from sales of a product or service but can also raise monies through the markets by issuing stocks (shares of ownership in the company) or bonds (loans from the public). The governmental agencies I’m thinking of are funded through taxes. Nonprofit organizations (also referred to as 501c3s, a reference to their IRS tax filing) can be substantially funded through donations.

I work for the Sheridan Senior Center, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. In 2016 the Senior Center provided services to 3,000 Sheridan County residents, primarily age 60 and older. These services included daily meals, in-home care, transportation, exercise, activities, travel, education, nutritional counseling and adult day care services, plus services through numerous community partnerships. The number of people we serve is projected to grow. This is not a guess: the numbers are in the census and are coming.

The Senior Center was blessed with a community that responded so generously to its capital campaign. These donors responded to the center’s appeal to expand and transform its facilities and services in anticipation of the forthcoming wave of older adults and their needs. “Building for the future” as my friend, Kay Wallick, says. Donors to the capital campaign designated their donations for building and expansion only. That means, the donations cannot be used for anything other than what the donors intended.

For operations — day to day expense such as food supplies, gas for buses, utilities and salaries — the Senior Center relies on federal and state funding, donations and some payments and contributions by individuals for services. We have heard it said, “oh the Senior Center is doing well” and we think we understand where this derived. But a successful capital campaign for building preceded government budget cuts for operations. One Senior Center program’s operating budget was cut by $52,000 severely forcing that program to restructure its service to current clients and hobbling the program’s ability to add more clients as quickly as requested.

As a 501c3, the center relies on donations to supplement government funding and program contributions for operations. We are grateful to each and every donor who supports the Senior Center’s mission to embrace, celebrate and serve older adults in our community. Without donors, the Senior Center would not be able to provide its services to a fuller capacity. Donors are the lifeblood of the center and hold a very special and impactful role to us. We appreciate each and every donor and each and every donation from $1 or more. Every drop does count and does make a difference.

But in our enthusiasm to show gratitude, one side of the income statement — expenses — is not shared. We want to show our appreciation; broaching the subject of costs may seem like a downer when accepting a much-appreciated donation. But is the Senior Center — and other nonprofits — missing an opportunity to share with the community the true picture of what it takes to operate and forgoing an opportunity for some creative collaboration?

So, how does a nonprofit, such as the Senior Center, show its gratitude to valued donors and share the reality of the income statement also? Therein lies the challenge. It is not offensive for people to ask of an executive director or other nonprofit leadership, so, how is the Senior Center (or, another cherished nonprofit) doing? Expect an honest answer while recognizing that community support — no matter what level — is a nonprofit’s lifeblood and gratefully accepted. We welcome the opportunity to explore new and innovative ways to close the financial gap between expenses and revenues and look at both sides of the income statement.

Lois Bell is the communications director at the Sheridan Senior Center. Center Stage is written by friends of the Senior Center for the Sheridan Community. It is a collection of insights and stories related to living well at every age.