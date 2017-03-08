Celebrating influential females of past, present

SHERIDAN — Celebrated nationally since 1987, March’s designation as Women’s History Month recognizes the contributions to society, history and culture made by women.

From politicians and activists to mentors and artists, Wyoming’s history is teeming with extraordinary women. Their contributions go as deep as creating Wyoming’s identity through Verna Keays’ design that remains an icon on the state flag.

University of Wyoming professor of history Renee M. Laegreid said that originally from Buffalo, Keays studied at the Art Institute of Chicago before returning to Buffalo and winning the design contest for the state flag in 1916.

Today, Sheridan’s Tami Davis, who opened Tandem Productions with her husband, Richard, continues along with many others the tradition of women in the arts.

Originally opened as a nonprofit to provide performance opportunities to young people, Davis said this year will be Tandem’s 23rd year of operation.

Davis said that in the beginning there were about 30 children auditioning and now they see more than 100.

Davis said Tandem Productions also sponsors artist residencies at the WYO Theater and has helped start theater programs at the YMCA. She said when the YMCA opened its sign-up for camps Feb. 25, the Youth Theater Camp II, which is for returning Tandem Productions students, filled up within 30 minutes.

Going forward, Davis said she just wants to spread a love of theater and the arts and introduce people to performances that are diverse and broaden their experiences.

Wyoming women’s reach has extended beyond state lines. Esther Hobart Morris was instrumental in gaining women’s suffrage in Wyoming, and from that law a model was made for later suffrage legislation.

Laegreid said that Morris was also the first female Justice of the Peace, appointed in 1870. She said that while Morris only held the position for less than a year, stepping into the prominent and male-dominated role was influential.

“…This is right in the middle of the suffrage debate around the country, and so any time a woman got any sort of political rights it became a really big deal,” Morris said. “So whether or not the fact that Esther Morris as a person inspired other women to ask to become Justices of the Peace, I don’t know that, but it was seen as a huge stepping stone in terms of women’s rights and women’s political equality.”

Currently, Sheridan High School alumna Katie Hogarty helps women gain life and job skills to transition to higher paying careers through CLIMB Wyoming. Most recently, the organization has added fields that have historically been dominated by a male workforce into CLIMB’s job training.

Hogarty is the program director at CLIMB’s Laramie office. Founded by Ray Fleming Dinneen in the 1980s, Hogarty said CLIMB is a resource for low-income single mothers to “discover their self-sufficiency through career training and placement.”

Dinneen said that Hogarty demonstrates leadership in her role, which connects women to skills and employers. She said that Hogarty helps single mothers recognize their potential and the many opportunities they maybe weren’t able to see before.

“Katie is absolutely dedicated to helping these women that typically don’t have a voice find their true potential,” Dinneen said, “and especially as mothers, become financially independent, self-sufficient and that is the impact that extends for generation.”

Hogarty said while CLIMB usually trains women for careers in medical, legal or nonprofit offices, a change in the economy led to a scarcity of those positions. Hogarty reacted by developing training in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry along with a commercial truck driving program.

“To see the women successful in those areas is so exciting,” Hogarty said. “They are so proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish in terms of getting a job and learning a skill and maybe in an area that people didn’t think women could be successful in.”

Another male-dominated sector in which Wyoming women have made an impact is politics. While Wyoming had the nation’s first female governor, Nellie T. Ross elected in 1924, today only six representatives in the Wyoming House and three senators are female.

Newly elected Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, not only fills one of those three Senate seats, she’s also the first female Native American elected to the Wyoming Legislature. Ellis said she was motivated to run after her then 8-year-old daughter asked her a question during a Senate debate.

“She asked if women were allowed to serve in the Wyoming Senate,” Ellis said, “and at the time there was one member, Bernadine Craft who is now retired, sitting in that chair. And I was concerned about it; I just couldn’t quite shake her comment.”

Ellis said that since taking her seat she’s been able to start working on issues that are important to her, including the American Indian Education Program bill. The bill, which passed the Wyoming Legislature, will require the State Board of Education and Wyoming Department of Education to work with Wyoming tribes to include Native American perspectives in social studies curriculum.

“I think a bill like that will go a long way toward educating Wyoming kids that we have tribes that face modern issues and they’re not relics of the past,” Ellis said. “And hopefully that’ll improve relations between, you know, the people living on Wyoming’s Wind River Reservation and those who don’t have a familiarity with Native American issues.”

While former Rep. Rosie Berger, R-Sheridan, was the first female House Majority Floor Leader, she said it was never a job that was on her to-do list. It was an opportunity and she took a risk in perusing it.

Berger aims to inspire other women to take their own risks through the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus, which she founded, and its program Leap into Leadership. Through the program, Berger helps encourage Wyoming women to not just become connected and involved in government, but to grasp opportunities by building confidence and skills.

“It’s not (only) necessary that we increase the number of women in the Legislature but that we increase the numbers of women in positions across the state,” Berger said. She later added, “I think I’ve really created an opportunity of awareness for young women, or really women of all ages to look ahead, think big and build confidence that they will be able to lead.”

Through the programs, women also receive networking opportunities and mentoring, which Berger said is crucial.

She said it’s rare that she goes a week without spending time mentoring other women, helping them discover their opportunities and work on their business plans.

“I think women of all ages can participate in that, in sharing their ideas and communicating their positive experiences,” Berger said. “And even when they fail, how can those experiences enrich the next opportunity? And I think as women we need to be very cognizant in helping young women in grade school and high school and encouraging them to be the best that they can be.”