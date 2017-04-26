Celebrate the Arts with ‘Interconnection’

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Public Arts Committee unveiled a new sculpture on the corner of Brundage and Main streets, SAGE Community Arts held a reception for a new show, Spencer Bohren performed at the WYO Theater and Frackelton’s hosted Dining for a Cause to raise money for all three organizations in a full day to “Celebrate the Arts” Monday.

SAGE Executive Director Kate Harrington said the drawing show, “The Long Line: Student to Masters in Drawing” at SAGE Community Arts was curated by Sheridan artist Arin Waddell. The show encompasses work by Sheridan College student Montana Lewis and work from local artist Joel Ostlind as well as artists from Cody, Wyoming and San Antonio, Texas.

The Sheridan Public Arts Committee unveiled a one-of-a-kind contemporary sculpture created by internationally known artist Allen Houser of Santa Fe, New Mexico, called “Interconnection.” The sculpture is displayed on a concrete pedestal on the corner of Main Street and Brundage Street.

SPAC Chair Edre Maier said Houser’s past work has focused on Native American themes, but this particular work is from his modernistic period when he studied communication.

“You can almost see two things communicating with each other,” Maier said. “Also, Houser liked shadows, so the shadows and the communication and the name ‘Interconnection,’ think of all those things when you are looking at the sculpture.”

SAGE’s relocation to its new space on Brundage Street brought performing, visual and culinary arts together in one block, Harrington said. The sculpture symbolically interconnects the different art forms that Sheridan offers, and therefore was dedicated to the participating organizations Monday.

“Just to be downtown in the whole hubbub has helped create a certain energy around here and we love being on Main Street,” Harrington said. “Kim Love, who so generously acquired the sculpture for Sheridan, liked the fact that it was called ‘Interconnection.’ He thought that was a wonderful thing based on what’s happening in this area.”

