Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a 5K
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jaycees will help area residents celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with races Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at Kendrick Park.
The Run ‘Til You’re Green event offers 10K, 5K and 1-mile options for runners of all ages. Chip timing will be provided along with door and costume prizes. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The cost to participate is $25 for early registration or $30 the day of the races. Proceeds will benefit the Sheridan Jaycees.
