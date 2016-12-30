Catching up with past Summit Award winners

Dusty Daniels – 2008 Sheridan High School Summit Award Winner

Dusty Daniels graduated from Sheridan High School in May 2008 and is a past Summit Award recipient. After graduation, he attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology where he played football for the Hardrockers, and received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Daniels continued his education at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, and received his master’s degree in civil engineering in May 2014. In June 2013, while completing his master’s program, Daniels married Katie Strandholm (also a previous Summit Award winner in 2009).

Upon completing his graduate degree, Daniels was hired by Black & Veatch, an engineering/consulting firm in Portland, Oregon. He was employed as a structural engineer in the transmission line department where he designed overhead and underground transmission lines all over the country including California, New York and Hawaii. After two years in Portland, and since both Daniels and his wife were born and raised in Wyoming, they were beyond ready to return. So, four months ago, they moved to Buffalo.

Daniels is currently employed at 609 Consulting, LLC as a civil project engineer. They are grateful to be back in the Cowboy State, closer to family and back with old friends. And of course, one cannot forget about the Bighorn Mountains where Daniels tries to spend every ounce of free time either fishing, hiking, mountain biking or skiing.

Ashley Daniels — 2010 Sheridan High School Summit Award Winner

Ashley Daniels is a Sheridan High School alum from the class of 2010. While in school, Daniels performed in several plays and musicals, ran track, worked as the editor-in-chief of the Ocksheperdia, and was an active part of student council. She was also selected to the Wyoming All-State Choir all four years of high school.

After graduation, Daniels attended Chadron State College and earned her Bachelor of Art degree in technical theater. She has worked professionally as a stage manager and has acted in many shows. It was during this time when she met her fiancée, Willis Miller.

They live in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with their beloved dogs and work as professional actors. Daniels is the director of marketing and a resident company member for Duke City Repertory Theatre. She is also a proud member of the IATSE Local 480 and has worked on several movies and television shows across New Mexico. While she loves the high deserts of New Mexico, Sheridan still holds her heart, and she loves to sneak away from set to visit her family and the Bighorn Mountains to fish the rivers and lakes.

Daniels and Miller are planning their wedding for fall 2017. You can keep up with all of her acting adventures at www.dukecityrep.com.

Dylan Daniels — 2015 Sheridan High School Summit Award Winner

Dylan Daniels graduated Sheridan High School in 2015. During his tenure at SHS he was a member of the National Honor Society, senior class president and an active athlete. He earned All-Conference recognition for both football and basketball, and was also selected as the 4A East basketball player of the year.

Upon graduating Sheridan High School in May 2015, Daniels decided to attend the University of Wyoming to study kinesiology. Recently, he changed his major to business marketing. He is currently in his second year of college, and he has really enjoyed experiencing life beyond high school.

Daniels is very involved and stays active while at UW participating in intramural basketball, flag football and volleyball. In addition, he is currently working at the Snowy Range ski area providing ski instruction and repairing skis. Daniels says, “It’s been a really rewarding experience, and I have been able to share my love of skiing with a lot of people.”

Daniels is an outdoor enthusiast and spends his spare time hiking, fly fishing, mountain biking and especially skiing. He is still active on the court and plays basketball as much as possible. However, he values time with his family more than anything.

Daniels states, “I couldn’t ask for a more amazing family, and it’s a true blessing to have them all.”