Cassiday ready to take reins at YMCA

SHERIDAN — When Jay McGinnis first started talking about retiring from his role as executive director at the Sheridan County YMCA, Elisabeth Cassiday knew it would likely be now or never if she wanted a shot at the position. Directors at the facility tend to stay for decades; McGinnis has worked at the local nonprofit for more than 40 years.

At that point four years ago, the Sheridan County YMCA leadership team had just started discussions about the aquatic center project, and the board asked McGinnis to help get it going. So, he stayed, giving Cassiday a few more years to grow into her leadership role.

She started off by overseeing the after-school program at the YMCA and now also oversees the child care programs.

On Sept. 1, she’ll take the position she’s been working toward for more than four years; she’ll become the new executive director of the Sheridan County YMCA.

“I knew if I didn’t catch the opportunity this time around, it probably wouldn’t arise again for another 30 years or so down the line,” Cassiday said of why she opted to apply for the position.

Cassiday, 33, grew up in rural Campbell County but has long thought of Sheridan as a second home.

After graduating high school, she attended Chadron State College, where she earned a teaching certificate. She then taught high school students on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

While she enjoyed teaching, Cassiday said she realized she was much too young to be teaching students so close to her in age. So, she went to graduate school at the University of North Dakota, then moved to Sheridan.

That background, though, has readied her for a life of service and learning. Cassiday noted that she can’t do anything without thinking of the program side of it, whether it’s teaching swimming lessons or going for a run with the after-school program participants.

“She has a great rapport with kids and with parents,” McGinnis said of Cassiday. “She’s good with building staff teams, and she’s very passionate about the mission of the Y. She’s just going to be a wonderful person for me to pass the torch.”

The YMCA is “dedicated to putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. We are committed to refusing no child membership for reasons of economic hardship.”

After having spent time with some of the country’s most vulnerable youth on the Pine Ridge Reservation, Cassiday said ensuring children have access to the programs offered at the YMCA likely will remain at the top of her priority list.

“Sheridan is a blessed community,” she said. “There is no reason children shouldn’t have access to a pool; every kid should go to day camp.

“Every kid should have access to those memorable experiences that make for great adults,” she added.

Sheridan County YMCA board President Ellen Treide said Cassiday’s vision and belief in the YMCA mission helped her stand out among the dozens of applicants for the executive director position.

“She’s so forward thinking,” Treide said. “She has great vision on where the Y is going and its impact on our community.”

Treide added that while Cassiday is bright, if she doesn’t know something she isn’t shy about studying it and learning it.

Cassiday will have plenty on her plate when she officially transitions into the role in September — a multi-million dollar aquatic center project, a building remodel and program expansion. All of those projects could come with a lot of pressure, but neither she nor McGinnis seems worried.

“I’m not going it alone,” Cassiday said. “We have an administration staff of about 10 people, and we’ve all taken the training needed to be the executive. So I get to work with this great think-tank of peers.”

McGinnis also noted the strength of the YMCA’s board, which he said is the strongest it’s ever been.

As the Sheridan County YMCA continues to grow, Cassiday said she hopes the community continues to recognize that the nonprofit can be a constant in life’s continuum. From child care to after-school programs and on up through dealing with chronic illness and other issues, the YMCA has programs suitable for all ages and stages of life.

“From our 16-week-old members to our 94-year-old members and on up, the Y can be that continuum,” Cassiday said. “The Y can support whatever stage of life we’re in.”