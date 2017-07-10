FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Carnival to open at fairgrounds Wednesday

SHERIDAN — Outside of the excitement and thrills of the rodeo arena, the annual Rodeo Week carnival is one of the most anticipated features of summer in northeast Wyoming — allowing kids to be kids and letting adults pretend for just a little bit.

Set to take place Wednesday through Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. each day at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, the carnival will feature various rides and games provided by North Star Amusements of Cody.

Carnival-goers will be able to purchase food such as burgers, ribs, brats, kettle corn, cotton candy and a variety of other carnival foods if they need a breather from the rides and games.

The carnival will run each night until midnight.

Entry wristbands cost $30. Wednesday night is “Buddy Night” and carnival-goers can get two wristbands for $40.

