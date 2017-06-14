Carlson, Clark lead SC at CNFR

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s trio of bareback riders are making a push in the standings at the College National Finals Rodeo. At the midway point of the rodeo, which is taking place in Casper, Hunter Carlson, Chance Ames and Kyle Bloomquist sit in the top 30 in the standings and all tallied scores in their first two performances.

Carlson, the regional champion heading into the CNFR, sits in 14th place after back-to-back 70-point rides to get things started. His 70 on the first go placed him 14th in the round, and his second 70 was good for 10th in round two. He’s currently 10.5 points out of the top 10.

Ames is right behind his Sheridan College teammate thanks to a stellar 77-point ride in the first go, good for fifth in the round. He followed with a 61 in round two, giving him 138 points total.

Bloomquist had two consistent rides but the lower scores have him sitting 26th in the standings. He scored a 58.5 in round one and a 57.5 in round two.

Fellow Generals Tayte Clark and Garrett Uptain are also in the top 30 in the saddle bronc standings. Clark’s two-round scores of 65 and 54.5 pushed him into 18th place. Uptain scored a 66.5-point ride in round one, good for 13th place, but fell to 27th after a no-score on his second ride.

Rounding out the Sheridan College scoring from the first half of the week are barrel racer LaTasha Wieferich and tie-down roper Cody Henderson, who both had a rough start to the rodeo.

Wieferich scored a 30.35 on her first run and followed with a 19.75-second ride, placing her 50th in the standings after two rounds. Henderson had a time of 24.3 seconds on his first run and had no score in round two, placing him 42nd in the standings.

The Sheridan College men have collected 40 points so far this week, ranking them 47th in the team standings. Panhandle State University (Oklahoma) is in first with 460 points.

The CNFR will wrap up the third and fourth rounds Thursday and Friday, respectively, with the championship round scheduled for Saturday evening at the Casper Events Center.