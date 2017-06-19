Carlson, Ames score big at CNFR

SHERIDAN — Hunter Carlson and Chance Ames made it to the short round of bareback riding at the College National Finals Rodeo over the weekend, bringing home top-10 finishes for the Sheridan College rodeo team.

After spending much of the week hovering in the top 20, the two cowboys remained consistent in their final rides to earn spots in the short round. Carlson scored a 68 in round three, while Ames scored a 70.

In the short go, Carlson — the Central Rocky Mountain Region champion — finished with a bang, scoring an 80.5. It was his best ride of the week and good enough to win him the round. The score gave him a total of 288.5 points for the week, placing him fifth. He was 4.5 points out of fourth place and 25.5 points behind the winner.

Ames also saved his best ride for the short go, scoring a 78.5 in the round. The score bumped him to 286.5 points and a seventh-place finish. He was 1.5 points out of sixth.

Rounding out the SC bareback riding weekend was Kyle Bloomquist, who didn’t make the short go but still finished strong in round three. He scored a 70.5 in the round — his best of the week — and finished with 186.5 points. He took 20th at the rodeo.

The Generals also had a strong presence in saddle bronc riding, placing two more cowboys in the top 25.

Tayte Clark finished 19th with 119.5 points after posting rides of 65 and 54.5 in the first two rounds. He had no score in round three. Garrett Uptain finished 24th after a 66.5-point ride and two no-scores.

Outside of the rough-stock events, Cody Henderson finished 39th in tie down roping with 45 points. He finished with performances of 24.7 seconds, a no-score and 20.7 seconds. LaTasha Weiferich finished 49th in barrel racing with a combined score of 70.49 on three rides.

The Sheridan College men finished with 190 points as a team, placing them 23rd at the CNFR. Panhandle State University (Oklahoma) won the rodeo with 827.5 points.