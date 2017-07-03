Caregiver shares how support group helped her

SHERIDAN — It was a concerned friend that made the suggestion to Judy Knode. Family friend Mike Rathbun was checking in on Judy’s husband, Ralph, who was battling cancer. Judy Knode had joined the millions of Americans who were caring for a loved one with a long-term illness: she was a caregiver.

Rathbun had made that journey of care with his own mother and sister. He suggested Knode check out the Senior Center’s caregiver support group. Knode had read something about the support group in the paper but had put it aside.

“Mike said I think that would be a good place for you to go, otherwise, I probably wouldn’t have gone if someone hadn’t told me to go,” Knode said.

None of Knode’s friends had gone through the experience of caring for someone at home. Ralph Knode, a Korean Air Force veteran, qualified for support from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The couple utilized the VA medical services for qualifying veterans and the VA’s Mountain View hospice care.

Judy Knode needed more. A few weeks later, she called the Senior Center for information on the caregiver support group. She decided to follow her friend’s advice and attend. Knode was surprised what she discovered.

“There were several people in the group that I know but I didn’t know they were going,” she said. “One was a widow and another was caring for someone.”

Cancer was not unknown to the Knodes. Knode’s husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer 32 years ago and successfully battled other cancers through the years. Now it was different. He wasn’t feeling or eating well and was dropping three pounds a week. He weighed over 200 pounds and Knode couldn’t lift her husband when he fell at home. The ambulance was called several times to help get Ralph Knode off the floor. His wife realized she needed more help. The caregiver support group was not the only surprise for Knode; she was connected to other resources within the Senior Center and from the Senior Center elsewhere.

“I thought all the Senior Center did was home-delivered meals,” Knode said.

One resource was the Senior Center’s loan closet that provides assistive equipment to people of all ages. Stella Montano, director of family caregiver services, got the Knodes a hospital bed for Ralph to use at home until a new bed arrived through the VA. Knode was also connected to a walker and a floor brace to help her husband up and down.

“I didn’t know what (Ralph) needed. I didn’t even know where to start,” Knode said. “That (loan) closet is a godsend to a lot of people.”

Another surprise for Knode was finding out about the Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Center in Casper.

“That was the most surprising thing when Stella suggested that it was maybe a good place for us,” Knode said. “Ralph had lost his ability to walk and I thought, maybe they could help him walk again. Ralph did pretty well when he got back from there.”

Elkhorn is a partner with several Sheridan agencies including the Senior Center. The agencies meet monthly to share their resources with each other through two groups, Agency Networking and Council of Social Agencies.

Knode has shared her and her husband’s story through the center’s 2017 Operation Independence fundraising campaign that was launched this month. She shares the benefits they gained from the Senior Center through the caregiver support program and wants to help get the word out to the community about the group.

“I thought it would be only help for me, but it’s a group helping each other,” Knode said. “There is a lot of help if you know where to go.”