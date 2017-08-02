If you’ve never tried a simple tart recipe this is one you should. This recipe is a little more sophisticated than the yeast-based tart version I tried but has easy and simple ingredients.

A couple of years ago I made two onion tarts for a welcome home party that I threw at our home when our son and his family moved back west from Asheville. I simply baked them and sliced and left them on a platter on the kitchen counter. After all the fuss was winding down the tarts were left and I recall several people commenting on how good they were with the last of the wine. Who knew.

Caramelized

onion tart

4 tablespoons butter

1 1/2 large yellow onions, thinly sliced, plus 1/2 onion, minced

Salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon heavy cream

2 (6-inch) sheets frozen puff pastry

1 egg yolk, beaten

3 tablespoons minced chives

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and remove puff pastry from freezer. Melt butter in a large sauce pan over medium heat. Add sliced onions and season with a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring, until onions caramelize but retain some bite, about 15 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, heat oil in a small pot over medium heat. Add minced onions and sauté until softened but not browned, about 3 minutes. Add all but 1 tablespoon cream and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer gently until onions are tender and cream tastes like onion, 5 minutes. Use a blender or food processor to puree until smooth. Season with salt to taste.

3. Line two baking sheets with parchment and place 1 sheet of puff pastry on each. Mix yolk with remaining cream and brush mixture over pastry. Place in oven and bake until puffy and light golden, about 10 minutes.

4. Spoon 3/4 of onion puree evenly over both sheets of pastry, leaving a 1/2-inch border all around. Spread caramelized onions over puree. Bake until topping gently sets and dough is a deep gold at edges, 12-15 minutes.

5. Before serving, drizzle more puree over tarts and garnish with a sprinkling of chives.

Serve generous slices or cut into dainty squares for cocktail party fare.

(Source:The New York Times)

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Writers.