Cannon ignites rodeo crowd each night

SHERIDAN — The boom of the cannon has come to mean more than just the start of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. It’s known and asked about by rodeo fans year round, but if not prepared for it, the blast causes skipped heart beats and spilled beers in the stands.

Oscar Rucki, Bob Haugan and Ben Belus built the cannon by hand about 30 years ago. At the time of construction, though, the cannon builders weren’t thinking about using their master work at the rodeo; they just wanted to build a cannon.

“Well, we didn’t have one,” Haugan said. “Oscar wanted a cannon, so we started scrounging up parts.”

Rucki said the three men would get together every Friday night over one winter to work on the cannon. All the woodwork on the cannon is original, done by Rucki. Haugan said they used Belus’ machine shop to put the cannon together. He said it took all three men to put the barrel in, which is three pieces welded together.

The cannon’s first test fire didn’t go as smoothly as planned, though.

Rucki said when the cannon fired, the cascabel, or the back knob on the cannon, shot backward, causing significant damage.

“It went through this guy’s house, through the window, in through his bathroom and it only cost $1,800 to repair it,” Rucki said, laughing.

Haugan said their mistake was that they only welded the cascabel into the rest of the cannon. He said it’s now threaded and screwed in with pins, but he still doesn’t recommend standing behind it when the fuse is lit.

Rucki said the cannon started signaling the start of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo about 25 years ago, after he was contacted by Sheridan WYO Rodeo board member Vicki Kane.

Now on rodeo nights when the clock approaches 7 p.m., Rucki, Haugan and Haugan’s son Steve Haugan load up and roll out the cannon. Bob Haugan said it’s an easy process, and they don’t use live ammunition.

“Just load it, put black powder in it and put a bunch of old Levis in it,” Haugan said. “And (put in) the fuse, and just light the fuse and just back away from it.”

Rucki said they usually let young fans light the fuse. He said the three cannon caretakers enjoy watching the reactions of fans as the cannon ignites.

“What makes it nice is we can scare the people,” Rucki said.

When they’re finished, they just roll it back and clean and oil it. When it’s not at the rodeo, Rucki said he stores the cannon at his house. He said he now has five cannons, but the one used at the rodeo is the biggest.

Despite the jump it causes in the grandstands, the cannon is something fans relish. Steve Haugan said he’s frequently asked about the artillery while not working at the rodeo.

“People look forward to the cannon every year, it’s something that’s sought after,” he said. “They love it.”