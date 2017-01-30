Cancer center receives donation for Breast Boutique

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative presented the Welch Cancer Center with a $15,000 grant to support the new Breast Boutique, which will open at the Welch Cancer Center next month.

“These funds will be a huge help in allowing us to provide our breast surgery patients with services that are very necessary after surgery but are not currently offered in Sheridan,” said Renea Parker, office coordinator at the Welch Cancer Center and project manager for the Breast Boutique.

Parker explained that the Breast Boutique will provide breast surgery patients options for post-surgery drain camisoles, breast prosthesis and personalized bra fittings in a comfortable, private setting with the compassionate and caring staff they know.

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative organized in partnership with the Wyoming Community Foundation in 2016 when the Wyoming affiliate of Susan G. Komen closed.

“The WBCI set a lofty goal to raise and grant back into Wyoming the same amount as previous Komen years,” said Laurie Heath, WBCI Advisory Team president. “With Wyoming still 48th in the nation for breast cancer screening, the need to fund statewide programs is still very great. We are proud to announce that at the end of 2016, we not only met our goal of $75,000 but did it with 100 percent volunteers.

“Through great events and generous support from volunteers, donors and sponsors the WBCI, through the WyCF, granted funds to 13 breast cancer programs throughout Wyoming,” Heath said. “The Welch Cancer Center represents the heart and values of the WBCI — to support breast cancer patients with professional and personal care. We are so pleased to award these funds to support the Breast Boutique.”

For more information about the Breast Boutique at the Welch Cancer Center, contact Meredith Sopko at 673-2418.