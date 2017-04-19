Can you hardly wait for spring, summer dishes? Try this spring quiche

I’ve been thinking about all the lovely spring and summer dishes awaiting us.

Pasta salads with red wine vinaigrette, mozzarella pearls and lovely vegetables, tomato tarts and sweet corn cakes.

I can hardly wait.

This recipe is also one which brings to mind warm weather and, best of all, it is easy and quick.

Spring Quiche with Mushrooms and Asparagus

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup morels or any spring mushrooms, cut into bite-sized pieces

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup sliced yellow onions

1/2 cup chopped asparagus

3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar

1/3 cup cream

1/3 cup milk

3 eggs

1 9-inch pre-baked pie shell

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Warm 2 tablespoons oil in medium sauce pan over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook until they release liquid and sear, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and stir in onions and asparagus. Salute until onions soften and asparagus is bright green, about 3 minutes. Season to taste with salt.

2. Scatter half the cheese across the bottom of pie crust. In a medium bowl, beat together cream, milk, eggs and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Pour sautéed vegetables over cheese and top with egg mixture and remaining cheese. Bake quick until base sets and browns slightly at edges, about 20 minutes. Before slicing, let quiche cool 5 minutes.

Partner quiche with a simple salad and crusty bread for an easy spring meal.

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.