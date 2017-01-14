You can hear the voice of God

God has chosen to live in the hearts of His people by His Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit was given to us to be our companion, friend and teacher forever. One spirit with God 1Cor 6:17. We are spirit beings and our spirit is equipped with eyes, ears and the mind of Christ to contact the spirit world.

God loves our prayers and conversations with Him and He wants and expects us to hear His voice. Jesus said, “My sheep hear my voice,” John 10:28. Jesus said, “If any man thirst, let him come to me and drink. He that believes on me, out of his innermost being shall flow rivers of living water. He spoke of the spirit that now lives in the heart of every believer.” John 7:37,38. Jesus lived out of this inner flow(river) of thoughts and pictures from His Father, doing nothing of His own initiative but doing and saying only those things His Father said and did John 5:19,20; 8:28. Paul lived this way also, “I live, yet not I, but Christ lives in me, and the life I live in the flesh I live by the faith of the son of God.” Gal 2:20. We can live in this same flow from our spirits.

Jesus went to a quiet place alone to pray. Dialogue with His Father was highest priority in His life. Jesus is our example. So simply done. We should give God our time and our total focus. We need to step out in 2017 and commit to ‘Just Do It’ daily. Start out with the time that you feel you have and sit down in a quiet place with your Bible, tablet and pen. Praise God and give thanksgiving speaking out of your heart to Him. Ask Him questions. As you sit quietly His conversation will happen. God’s words will flow from the river and flood your mind. Write His words down. These God activated words will encourage and comfort your soul. His words answer your questions and explain the scriptures you are reading. He may show specific things He wants you to do or show you things to come. He may just tell you how much He loves you. The words may be given for you to speak to someone else. God wants to touch others with His love and He will use you. Whatever words He speaks or pictures He shows you will bring joy and peace to your heart. You will sense a closer relationship with God.

We want more of God and He wants more of us. When we give Him the first moments of our day, we receive the ‘good news’ and our hearts are filled with joy and peace. Our day starts out on the right path and all that we do will be motivated through this joy and peace. Remember God Himself is speaking so expect to hear and think big for His plans for you are big. He is able to do way more that we can ask or think Eph. 3:20. Would you let God have this ‘daily visitation’ in 2017? God will speak with you.

Karl Hunt is a retired pastor who led Joy Junction Children’s Church.