“Can do” attitudes brighten futures

Re: Press, Jan. 7

The staff at Legacy Pregnancy Center was so pleased to see reporter Ashleigh Fox capture the brave and “can-do” attitude of Payton Brilz, a third-year nursing student, great mom, and former Legacy client in her January 7 Sheridan Press article.

We would like to thank the six families, two churches, and one business from the Sheridan, Story, and Ranchester areas who committed to sponsor nine student-parents this semester by giving toward a textbook and sending a care package. A $100 bookstore gift certificate is a very small gesture in the grand financial scheme of college; however, it communicates something larger. Those familiar with Legacy have probably noticed our personal vendetta against hopelessness as we serve those facing unexpected pregnancies and we are tickled when others join us to communicate hope!

Upon finding out that they are pregnant, women often believe that they must choose either abortion or college…parent or drop out. As Payton and countless others have shown us, that is not the case. We’d like to thank our community for encouraging our moms in such a personal way.

We are grateful for the enthusiastic assistance of Willie and his Sheridan College Bookstore staff in coordinating this initiative, as well as their help over the last couple years with our free coffee project for students and faculty during finals week.

Opportunities to minister to moms and families are always available. We encourage readers who are excited about this cause to consider sponsoring a student in the fall or volunteering. Please call 307.673.4757 or email kathryn@legacypregnancy.org for more information.

Crystal Merriam

Legacy Pregnancy Center

Sheridan