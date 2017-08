STORY — Camp Story will celebrate its 100th year with a weekend of activities that begins Friday.

The weekend offers attendees an opportunity to reconnect with friends, teach children about the value of camping and have some fun.

The weekend will include campfire songs, hiking, activities, boat races and more.

For a complete schedule of activities, see campstory.org or call 763-0919.

Camp Story is located at 11 Presbyterian Road in Story.