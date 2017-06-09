Bye, bye bison: City to sell 5 from Kendrick Park

SHERIDAN — Locals will say their goodbyes to five members of the Kendrick Park bison herd in coming weeks or months as the city requested proposals in its process to sell two females and three male bison.

“When you have a set area of space with certain grazing opportunities for animals, like buffalo and elk, you always need to consider the numbers that you’re holding within that area for them to prosper and have all the benefits they need,” said city of Sheridan public works director Nic Bateson.

The state of Wyoming owns the two elk on the premises and the city of Sheridan owns the seven bison as stock.

Wyoming Game and Fish takes proactive roles in helping care for the elk and bison in the pasture at Kendrick Park.

Collaborating with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department as well as contracted veterinarians, the city determined it best to sell a few.

“Buffalo tend to have babies every once in a while, so the population’s grown and we’re trying to maximize the property with the numbers,” Bateson said.

City operations superintendent Mathers Heuck said one of the female bison most likely will give birth in the next few weeks, adding yet another member to the herd.

“In talking to (the veterinarians), I asked if there’s any data on what’s good for them on a life perspective,” Heuck said. “They said you definitely need to have less animals.”

Over the past year, the city has been reviewing the area and optimal living conditions for the livestock.

“We constantly communicate with (Wyoming Game and Fish) and even have contracted veterinarians to monitor the condition of the animals,” Bateson said. “We’re always considering what’s best for the animals and the appropriate numbers based on their sizes and what they need to prosper.”

Anyone may submit a proposal to the city for purchase of one or more of the bison.

“We don’t necessarily have the ideal situation (in mind for the bison),” Bateson said. “We’ll wait to see what kind of proposals we get back. To be honest, when we request for proposal a service like this, (we go with) the highest bidder. The other considerations on what the proposal is are as much of a factor as the lowest bidder.”

A selection committee will review submitted proposals and award the purchase to the highest bidder while also considering proposal elements.

“Safety is a factor as well, Heuck said. “With the proposal, they have to put in their method of removal.”

“We’re hoping that the person that’s putting in the proposal has the plan to remove the bison so we don’t have to take a role in that,” Bateson added.

Sealed proposals may be submitted to the city of Sheridan at Sheridan City Hall Customer Service on the first floor until 10 a.m. on June 22, 2017.

Interested parties may email Heuck at mheuck@sheridan.wy.net to receive the RFP documents.