Buzz Cason, friends to perform at WYO Theater

SHERIDAN — Buzz Cason, the producer of Buddy Holly’s band The Crickets and the founder of Nashville’s first rock and roll band, will perform at the WYO Theater to benefit Project Schoolhouse on Wednesday.

The show will begin at 6 p.m.

Cason has had hit songs with U2, Pearl Jam, Jimmy Buffet and The Beatles. He will be joined by Robert Cline Jr., Sean Devine, Tab Barker and Jon and Cody Quarterman to celebrate and raise funds for the nonprofit Project Schoolhouse, which is an international organization that focuses on education, clean water and sanitation in rural Nicaraguan communities.

Tickets for the event cost $18.50 per person. Tickets are general admission.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, see wyotheater.com, call 672-9084 or stop by the WYO Theater box office.

For more information about Project Schoolhouse see projectschoolhouse.org.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.