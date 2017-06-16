Busy summer on Main Street

If you haven’t been downtown lately, you are missing the jewel of our community! Host to a diverse selection of retailers, restaurants, theaters, professional services, art galleries and museums, our vibrant downtown has something for everyone.

This past month, the COWORK@The Montgomery opened and is already a popular workspace for the new breed of remote employees we have living and working in Sheridan. Freedom and flexibility are the values many entrepreneurs are embracing and this beautiful space offers that and much more. High-tech amenities, conference room, community space, kitchen and ergonomic work spaces are offered at various monthly membership plans. Go to CoWork@TheMontgomery.biz or call 307-461-5005 for more information.

Another newcomer just opening in The Montgomery Building is The Union at the Montgomery. Next to the SAGE Community Arts Gallery, at 15 W. Brundage St. This fun retail shop features a variety of quirky items such as light fixtures, furniture, décor, art, handbags, women’s T-shirts, jewelry and other unique and trendy gifts. Stop by Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings and be delighted by what The Union has to offer.

After a lengthy remodel process, the Main Street Corner Café at 366 N. Main St. has finally opened. Homestyle cooking prepared fresh and served up hot, the menu is traditional and affordable. Open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also, the Studio Café at the corner of Main Street and Grinnell, opened just in time for the summer season. Serving up organic, fresh sandwiches, soups, homemade baked goods and smoothies, the hours are Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s closed Saturday.

Our historic Main Street is still the center of activity for family fun and live entertainment. With the help of many volunteers, the Downtown Sheridan Association will again sponsor both the Sheridan Farmers Market and Third Thursday Street Festivals. This year, they both kicked off on June 15. The Sheridan Farmers Market will run every Thursday night through August on Grinnell Plaza from 5-7 p.m.

The lineup for entertainment at this year’s Third Thursday Street Festivals is The Craft Brothers on July 20, Trip’N For Biscuits on Aug. 17 and Wyoming on Sept. 21. With more than 150 vendors showcasing their wares, services, food and beverages, a friendly crowd gathers to enjoy live music, shopping and dining while the kids participate in face painting and many other fun activities.

For the seventh year in a row, the DSA is proud to partner with The Flying H Polo Club and the Skey Johnston Family to bring you the “Highest Rated Polo Game” in the U.S. this summer. On Sunday, July 30, this event is a unique opportunity for our community to experience some of the world’s best (highest rated) polo horses and players with the spectacular Big Horn Mountains as the backdrop.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the DSA’s efforts to enhance, preserve and promote our historic downtown Sheridan and Goose Creek stream restoration. Tent sponsorships for this event are limited, but still available. Call Jill at 307-672-8881 for more information.

Beth Holsinger is the executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association.