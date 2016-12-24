Businesses more than somewhere to buy, sell

Caution: This column will sound like an advertisement and comes stocked full of love for our community businesses.

Throughout the holiday shopping season, I spent a lot of time in downtown shops. I looked for ideas; I purchased gifts large and small. Mostly, though, I marveled at the spirit and joy shown by the shop owners and workers I came across.

In Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery, I stocked up on books I needed and even bought a few books for friends.

In Bighorn Design, I purchased gifts for friends and family who needed a little Surf Wyoming in their lives.

At the Sport Stop, I stocked up on some winter gear for loved ones and eyed some pieces I wouldn’t mind adding to my own wardrobe. Window shopping, too, took much of my time.

But, some of the heart shown by shops stood out among the rest.

Stores on Main Street support women-owned businesses and products that are made in America.

Pieces are unique, classy and fun. If you ever need a card — have I mentioned I love stationery? — pop into one of the downtown stores. Many have cards that will make you laugh, stand up a little straighter and face the world a little stronger. Same applies to the person who receives the card.

One pop-up shop that stood out, though, has been written about by The Press before, and with good reason.

Emily Betzler runs the nonprofit Bought Beautifully. The Betzlers are fantastic people with huge hearts full of love. Normally, shopping through Bought Beautifully is done online. But, the nonprofit set up a pop-up shop next to Centennial Theatre on Alger Street for the holidays.

The feel of the store leaves you warm and ready to save the world, partially because of Betzler’s endless energy and partially because of the stories behind the goods.

For example, I bought a product called Sisterhood Soap. If you get a chance, Google it. The video on the website might bring some tears to your eyes. But, it will also give you hope and inspire you to help.

Refugee women in Iraq hand-milled the soap. As the website reads, “They lost everything to ISIS. They are mothers. Wives. Daughters. Refugees. They live in tents and shipping containers. But they are not victims. They are our sisters.”

I also purchased a bracelet. It isn’t just a bracelet though. Every product that you purchase through Bought Beautifully supports the nonprofit’s mission to provide a shopping experience that allows people to use their financial blessings for good.

Local businesses — whether they are a nonprofit or not — can be more than a place to buy and sell goods.

Whether it is supporting women- and American-made goods or sponsoring the local soccer team, business can be about more than profit. While shopping local certainly helps our community, I’m proud to support businesses and organizations that serve a greater purpose.