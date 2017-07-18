Business Briefs

VA names new medical director

SHERIDAN — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced the appointment of Pamela S. Ochsner Crowell as the director of the Sheridan VA Medical Center.

Crowell will oversee delivery of health care to more than 14,000 enrolled veterans with an operating budget of $84 million in support of veterans and families located in Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Utah and Idaho.

“We are excited to permanently assign Ms. Crowell as the director of the Sheridan VA Medical Center,” said Ralph Gigliotti, Veterans Integrated Service Network 19 director. “Her sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees, volunteers and, most importantly, for the veterans we are honored to serve. Her official appointment date is expected to be Aug. 20, 2017.”

Crowell previously served as associate director at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina, since July 2015. She has held several leadership roles including associate director, assistant director and chief of performance improvement at the New Mexico VA Health Care System.

She is married and has two children. Her oldest son is currently serving as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne, U.S. Army.

Local hotel earns TripAdvisor award

SHERIDAN — Hampton Inn by Hilton Sheridan has received a 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award.

Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year.

To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

“It is an honor to be recognized with a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award,” said Mohamad T. Khan, general manager of Hampton Inn by Hilton Sheridan in a press release. “We are proud of our team, and we are thankful for the guests who have taken the time to review our property with excellent ratings.”