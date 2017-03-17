Burgess to present ‘War Voices’ at library

SHERIDAN — Oral historian Val Burgess will present the program, “History Speaks — Are We Listening?” on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. The program is free and open to the public.

With the loss of thousands of World War II veterans daily in the United States, the personal stories from this worldwide conflict are quickly disappearing. In this presentation, Burgess sheds light on the reasons for the war and the human side of the largest war in world history.

Based on 23 years of research and hundreds of interviews with former prisoners of war, including Allied Air Crew members held at Stalag Luft III (known as “The Great Escape” Camp) and from families of prisoners that capitulated in the Pacific, Burgess will discuss their personal experiences and the circumstances under which these men fought and survived. Burgess intertwines the reality of World War II history within the program, and discusses the depth and complexity the war’s effects had on the men’s lives and the lessons learned from these prisoners.

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a program of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.