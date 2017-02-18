Building education: Sheridan teachers head to Nicaragua for Project Schoolhouse venture

SHERIDAN — This spring, eight Sheridan teachers will gather school supplies, pack their backpacks and go to school more than 2,000 miles away. While some days will be spent in the classroom, most of their time will be spent helping build a school and the a running water system in the Nicaraguan village.

Coffeen Elementary second grade teacher Becki Butterfield is one of the teachers taking the trip to San Jose El Paraiso, Nicaragua, with Project Schoolhouse this March. She said she was first told about and contacted Project Schoolhouse about three years ago after traveling for a travel agency left her anxious to do more for developing countries.

“It was an odd feeling because every time I left it was almost like, I don’t want to go there and spend my time vacationing, what else can I do,” Butterfield said. “So it was just really hard to see these other countries and look at what they had and how they live, and come home to — we have all these resources and everything’s great and fine and dandy.”

She said that once she started teaching, her interest spiked and she wanted to share the resources of U.S. schools with schools there.

Founded in 2004 by Tab Barker, Project Schoolhouse has completed nine schools and five water systems in Nicaragua. Before Project Schoolhouse, these communities spent numerous hours fetching unsanitary water and sending children to tiny, dark, dilapidated schoolhouses.

“I always joke down there that luckily in these schools, there’s enough holes that the kids can see to read because it’s so dark,” Barker said.

Establishing a clean water system and a school the community is proud of sets residents up to achieve higher economic levels and opportunities of education Barker said. He said it helps the overall health and standard of living. Project Schoolhouse also builds latrines in every home that wants one and a community kitchen at the school.

Butterfield said the money raised by this trip will fund about 40 percent of one schoolhouse. She said their efforts on the eight-day trip will include anything from digging and building for the project to finishing the clean water system.

The village has no electricity, so Butterfield said they were told to pack like they’re camping, which she said is perfect for her as an avid camper. They’ll be staying with locals in the community.

Barker said that though he’s taken teachers on volunteer trips before, what makes this group unique is that with the exception of a mother-daughter duo from Fort Collins, Colorado, it’s exclusively made up of teachers from Sheridan elementary schools.

“They’re pretty amazing, this group. They’re pretty motivated,” Barker said. “And I love the idea of taking a bunch of teachers down, and I know that they’ll be interacting with the students a lot.”

The eight teachers come from Coffeen and Meadowlark elementary schools. Butterfield said that the teachers are planning on doing an art project with the Nicaraguan students, something that isn’t normally in their curriculum.

She said one project they’re interested in doing is a handprint mural trade-off between the Sheridan students and those in Nicaragua. Butterfield said she doesn’t speak Spanish, and while the language barrier may be a difficulty in the village, it’s not necessarily one in the classroom.

“…we have a communication barrier,” Butterfield said, “but art is pretty universal.”

This isn’t the only way the teachers are involving students, though. Butterfield said that the Sheridan students are involved in fundraising efforts, which has opened up a unique teaching opportunity.

“When we come back we’re going to bring our experience back with us and show the kids what they raised money for basically,” Butterfield said, “… and the big idea of it is to show the kids that you think that these things are out of reach, but they’re really not. We set this goal and we’re doing it, it’s happening.”