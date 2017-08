BUFFALO — The Cowboy Carousel Center and Mountain Meadow Wool will host The Art of Fiber Festival on Friday and Saturday.

The event will take place at the Cowboy Carousel Center and will include vendors, workshops and demonstrations.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For additional information, email theartoffiberfestival@gmail.com.

The Cowboy Carousel Center is located at 59 N. Lobban St. in Buffalo.