Buffalo artists prep for Casper exhibit

SHERIDAN — Buffalo artist Jenny Wuerker and her husband, Aaron, have been working tirelessly preparing for a dual show unlike any they’ve done before.

The show, which will feature both landscape painters, is called “Married to the Landscape,” and will be held at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper May 26 to Aug. 14.

Jenny Wuerker was a recipient of the 2012 Visual Arts Fellowship by the Wyoming Arts Council and said though she has been featured at the Casper museum before, this show will be much different.

“This is really a bigger deal because it’s just the two of us in this big space,” Wuerker said, “so we are just thrilled and honored to be a part of that and have been working really hard to make that the best show we possibly can do.”

Wuerker said the show will take place in the museum’s main gallery, the McMurry Gallery, which she said features about 100 square feet of wall space to fill. Wuerker’s paintings range in size, but she said she’s known for her larger pieces, which can sometimes be 12 feet long.

She said she doesn’t know exactly how many paintings will be needed, but guesses about 30 apiece from Wuerker and her husband, which she said is a “huge number.”

But it’s not all work to Wuerker. She said any time an artist is given an opportunity like this, it gives them even more motivation to put everything into their work.

“It just pushes you a little bit further. I know for myself it has taken me deeper into my own work and for my husband, I know it’s the same thing,” Wuerker said. “We’re really thinking harder about what it is that we’re making, why are we making it, how does it look as a body of work together as opposed to just individual paintings, what does the whole body of work say together.”

Despite preparing for the show, Wuerker still has time to teach art classes at SAGE Community Arts. She not only teaches fall and spring classes that run for 10 weeks each, she also teaches some of the Uncorked classes, which give seasoned and beginning artists an art lesson mixed with a night out.

Karen Fosher attended Wuerker’s Uncorked class Thursday, where they recreated a painting by John Singer Sargent. Fosher said she’s come once before to an Uncorked class but had never taken a class taught by Wuerker.

“I thought she was wonderful,” Fosher said. “She gave us some art history, she gave us some theory, she gave us some color mixing directions; it was wonderful.”