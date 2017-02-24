Budget woes could impact economic growth

SHERIDAN — From Frontier grounding planes in the 1980s to inconsistent air service from Great Lakes Airlines, Sheridan County Airport has fought an uphill battle to provide commercial air service.

Now, just as the airport has started to regain community trust, officials hold their breath to see what effect the current legislative session will have on the future of commercial air service and, consequently, Sheridan’s economic growth.

Airport Manager John Stopka said that in the past, the aeronautics division of the Wyoming Department of Transportation has been funded by a combination of general funds, severance tax and federal mineral royalties.

He said in the last biennium, WYDOT swapped out severance tax and federal mineral royalties for abandoned mine land funds, which are not able to be used on aeronautics, meaning the division was completely funded with general funds. During this legislative session, the recommendation has been to remove general funding for WYDOT.

“So by taking all the funding away from DOT, general funding away from DOT,” Stopka said, “theoretically kills aeronautics and air service enhancement, everything, all their programs, everything.”

But Stopka said that earlier this month, Senator Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, made a motion that was approved by the Joint Appropriations Committee to exempt air service enhancement from any budget cuts for the next year. Now, it’s up to the Wyoming Legislature to approve or scrap the change.

While the Aeronautics Division has sent an outline to airports in the state detailing what projects for the next several years will be delayed or stopped, the Sheridan County Commission approved the award of a Snow Removal Equipment Acquisition project for the airport during its meeting Tuesday.

Stopka said there’s a chance the Aeronautics Division won’t be able to fund its 3.75 percent share of the nearly $526,000 project, but if that’s the case, he’s ready for the airport to pick up the slack.

He also said he’s tracking two bills that have made it through the Wyoming House and are sitting on general file in the Senate. House Bills 218 and 219 will raise vehicle registration fees and driver’s licenses fees, respectively.

The bills propose to raise the state portion of registration fees from $15 to $30 and driver’s licenses fees from $20 to $40 with the intent of using the additional money to make up for the general funds the airports would otherwise lose. Stopka said there hasn’t been fee increases on registration since 1975 and on driver’s licenses since 1993.

The bills are on the Senate’s schedule to discuss Friday.

Critical Air Service Team administrator Renee’ Obermueller said the airport is set for the next year. She said they’ve already signed a contract with Denver Air Connection that will start July 2017 and go through June 2018.

But a lack of private donations is also leading CAST to look to the city for a higher level of financial participation. Obermueller said CAST hoped to have about $100,000 in private donations, which hasn’t come to fruition. The city has already awarded CAST $150,000, and Obermueller said they’re preparing to ask for up to an additional $100,000.

City Council President Jesus Rios said CAST will be making its presentation during the next City Council meeting. He said in the meantime, the city is trying to determine if it can support an additional $100,000 if that’s what CAST asks for.

“So the answer is yes, we believe that supporting air service continues to be very important in Sheridan,” Rios said. “But we don’t yet know how much they’re go to ask for specifically and where we’ll pull the money from if we can do it.”

Obermueller also said that to date, Sheridan County has contributed $300,000, Johnson County $30,000 and the city of Buffalo $80,000, but conversations with these entities have made it clear that CAST won’t see any more from them this year or next.

Despite all of the budget uncertainty, Obermueller said the enplanement outlook for this year is promising. She said that comparing January 2016 with January 2017, Sheridan is up about 25 percent on enplanements and gaining about 150 extra passengers a week.

So while she said she doesn’t think the airport will ever be completely self-sufficient, she said it’s truly a long-term project that will bring immense benefits to the community if CAST can weather the next few years.

In 2013, WYDOT’s Aeronautics Division completed an economic impact study for Wyoming airports. According to the study, Sheridan County Airport supports 104 jobs related to on-airport activities and another 124 jobs through visitor spending. It also found that on an annual basis, activities supported by Sheridan’s airport contributed an estimated $1,839,710 in state and local tax revenues.

Furthermore, the Sheridan County Airport allows business, medical and tourism access to the area.

Forward Sheridan CEO Jay Stender said that commercial air service is a key issue for larger companies picking locations for satellite offices. He said it’s one of the three criteria companies look for; others include proximity to an interstate highway and connectivity and not landscape or quality of life.

“So, to be in the process of trying to package your physical environment, it’s hard to sell quality of life because people regard quality of life in our world today pretty much as convenience,” Stender said. “Convenience is a huge issue, and air service and commercial air service enables convenience.”

He said commercial air service also adds to the sustainability of businesses. In a location like Sheridan that includes multiple banks and hospitals that require audits and other business travel, organizations’ leaders want to make those trips as economical as possible, which includes eliminating unnecessary charges for mobilization.

“Anyone with compliance cost, those come off the bottom line,” Stender said. “…Anything you can do to reduce or manage that burden is a management to the sustainability of your business over time.”

Stender also said that Sheridan’s commercial air service sets it apart from other rural communities outside the region, such as ones in South Dakota, Iowa and Montana.

“We’re probably not competing with them in the recruiting scenario, but they’re not even in the scenario,” Stender said, explaining that Sheridan’s main competition is with Boise, Idaho; Fort Collins, Colorado; and Rapid City, South Dakota. “Well, those places all have commercial air service, so you don’t want to give somebody an easy check or an easy box where they can say, ‘No, they don’t have an airplane.’”

Losing commercial air service, he said, will lead to stunted business growth, a hit to Sheridan’s tourism economy and an even more difficult struggle to ever get it back. Stender said having commercial air service has become a way of life so much that many don’t think about it, just as the Internet and smartphones have.

Without it, there would no longer be a simple way in or out in case of family emergencies, get-togethers, last-minute trips or business endeavors, which may not affect all individuals now but could down the road. So, just as a loss of the Internet would leave many questioning what to do, losing commercial air service would leave many, including the unexpecting citizen, with a similar feeling. And the chances of getting it back would be slim.

“So it’s been there forever, and you don’t even think about it,” Stender said. “But when this baby’s gone, the opportunity to position to get one back is going to be a steeper cliff to climb.”