Buckingham, Blaney named WCA All-Stars

BIG HORN — Abby Buckingham and Emily Blaney led the Big Horn Lady Rams to their first girls basketball state championship since 2009, and they’ll get one more chance to play together before departing for college.

The two seniors were selected to play in the Wyoming Coaches Association North-South All-Star Games next month. They will represent the North in the girls basketball game.

A committee of high school coaches selected the top 10 players from the northern half of the state and the top 10 from the southern half of the state for girls basketball, boys basketball and volleyball. The games will be played in conjunction with the WCA annual coaching clinic and Hall of Fame banquet.

The players also participate in All-Star Week, which includes a Union Wireless Community Awareness event that volunteers with Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics and Boys and Girls Clubs in Casper.

Games will be played July 22 at Casper College. Volleyball begins at 1 p.m., girls basketball starts at 3 p.m., and boys basketball will play at 5 p.m.