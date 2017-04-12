Bruce Kuhn to perform in ‘Luke’

SHERIDAN — Broadway actor Bruce Kuhn will perform the one-man production entitled “Luke” on Friday at 7 p.m. at the WYO Theater.

The show, brought to the community by Grace Anglican Church, Cornerstone Church and Pastors United in Christ, is a version of the Broadway hit “The Gospel of Mark.”

Tickets to the performance are $12.50 for adults and $7 for students.

Tickets are available through the WYO Theater box office, at wyotheater.com and by calling 672-9084.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.