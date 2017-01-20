Brubeck Brothers coming to Whitney

Come Feb. 2, the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will welcome The Brubeck Brothers Quarter in concert. Curtain is 7:30 p.m.

Dan and Chris Brubeck lead the group. Its best album is “Classified” which features vocalists and compositions by their great father, Dave Brubeck. They’ve been touring and performing since the 1970s, first with their father. Davea Brubeck died in 2012 at 92 and is considered one of the greatest musicians and composers and architect of the West Coast “cool” style of jazz. His album, “Time Out,” which first appeared in 1959, was the first jazz album to sell one million copies and is today, an active seller via streaming and CD music. Guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb round out the quartet. The group has performed at top jazz festivals including Newport, Monterey and in Europe.

There’s a sentimental spot for the group with Susan and I. We spent our honeymoon in Jackson in 1978 and one of the activities was a performance by the Brubeck Brothers with their father on piano.

Tickets available, so says Whitney director Erin Hanke, through the WYO Theater box office.

• An upstate New York man, Joseph Talbot, bought 1,000 single copies of The Wayne County Times because his photo and story was on page one regarding his DWI arrest and obstruction of government changes. Talbot, 43, also refused to be fingerprinted or photographed at the police department and called the arresting state trooper an “a-hole.” The newspaper’s publisher told the local CBS affiliate that Talbot followed the delivery trucks around town and paid $1.25 per copy. Talbot’s action had the reverse effect as the story was picked up by other local, regional and national news outlets.

Fearless prediction: Packers and Patriots win, will meet next month for the whole enchilada.

Methinks (hopes) that today’s inauguration of President Donald Trump makes the absolute separation of American politics from Bill and Hillary Clinton complete. The couple was once described by the New York Times’ Maureen Dowd as “political grifters.”

The Clintons, more than anyone else, knew the scrutiny of a presidential campaign and yet they ignored State Department warnings about a private email server and the destruction of them; they accepted $170 million from foreign governments and corporations seeking access via the Clinton Foundation. Blame the FBI’s Comey, blame the media, whatever. If she wanted privacy, well, don’t run for president. Bill and Hill: leave us be.

“Be thankful we’re not getting all the government we’re paying for.”

­— Will Rogers, American newspaper columnist, movie star, cowboy, social muse, 1879-1935

