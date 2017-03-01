WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Brown Bag, After Hours lectures to focus on embracing change
SHERIDAN — Lynn Gordon plans to focus on embracing change for the next round of Brown Bag and After Hours lectures.
The Brown Bag lecture is Tuesday at 12:10 p.m.
There will be a repeat presentation Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunches Tuesday.
Both lectures will be held at the Downtown Sheridan Association, located at 150 S. Main St.
For more information call 672-6789.
The lectures are offered by Family and Personal Counseling Center and Sheridan College Community Education.
