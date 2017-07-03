Brothers show classic vehicles in annual KARZ Rod Run

SHERIDAN — The family resemblance was unmistakable as Micah, Nathan and Matai Trampe relaxed in a row of camp chairs at the KARZ Rod Run car show Saturday on Main Street in downtown Sheridan.

The brothers’ cars, however, were a show within the show, metallic expressions of three different personalities.

Matai Trampe, 17, lounged near his 1960 Chrysler Imperial Custom, its shimmering chrome tracing long curves on the black body and accentuating some of the largest fins to ever swim the sea of classic automobiles.

“It’s definitely an eye catcher,” Matai Trampe said about the car that often gets dubbed, The Batmobile. “It’s really fun to drive; it almost just floats on the road.”

Micah Trampe, 25, perched near his 1966 Ford Mustang, a slate blue coupe so sleek its beauty just catches the eye on first glance then takes breath away on second long stare.

The Mustang was a gift for his 15th birthday, a project car to work on with his dad, Mike Trampe, that became his ride all through high school.

“High school was a little bit rough on it, so I had it repainted and just got it back in the winter,” Micah Trampe said. “This is the first summer I’ve been able to drive it again; it feels like old times.”

Nathan Trampe, 22, balanced a canvas on his lap, adding final touches to a portrait that gazed confidently at the sunny sky overhead. His 1972 ambulance buzzed with sprays of color, artful graffiti that told a story and announced the owner was an artist before observing the canvas on his lap.

The find from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was Nathan Trampe’s ride through high school but was starting to get “ratty.” The decision to turn it into a piece of art was easy.

“I came up with a concept and just went for it, attacked it with spray cans,” Nathan Trampe said. “I really like graffiti, so I thought it would be an interesting canvas.”

Painting the ambulance was a way to explore the art of graffiti — legally. Nathan Trampe studied studio art at Baylor University.

Art, like cars, runs in the family. Micah Trampe studied fine arts at the University of Wyoming and recently had an exhibit at SAGE Community Arts in Sheridan.

Each Trampe brother picked up his respective automobile when he was 15 years old. Each was a project car in need of work, a guarantee of father-son time and a rite of passage to that age of freedom driven by key in hand and always a place to go.

“None were that expensive, but we had to put time and work into them to get them ready to drive,” Micah Trampe said.

The love of cars began young for the Trampe brothers, on their grandfather’s farm in Nebraska. When they would visit, their dad would pull out his old 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Rally Sport and take his boys for rides. Mike Trampe has owned the Camaro since he was 18. He eventually brought it to Sheridan and drives it to this day.

“I loved working on cars with him from an early age,” Micah Trampe said.

The 1966 Mustang, which he fully restored with his dad, was just the beginning for Micah Trampe, the most fanatical car lover of the brothers. Through high school and college, he began to regularly buy, flip and sell cars — owning and restoring nearly 30 cars in just 10 years ranging from muscle cars, to a 1970 Saab, a Hummer and more exotic cars like Fiats.

Last fall, he sold the first exotic car he bought, a stunning 2007 Aston Martin Vantage, the brand of choice for James Bond.

Matai Trampe isn’t looking to sell his Imperial Custom any time soon. He is too attached to the vibe of the ‘60s it carries in its smooth-sailing 22-foot frame. But, he’d always be open to another car in the future if the right one came along.

Nathan Trampe’s ambulance is more than graffiti on metal. On the outside, it is chaos, a zombie apocalypse feel meant to symbolize coming death. On the inside, it is serene with one work of art that says, simply, Saved.

“I wanted it to work in a spiritual sense, too, where it can be chaotic all around but inside, if you’re saved, you’re good,” Nathan Trampe said.

The ambulance may be heavy with meaning, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be used to drive the three Trampe brothers and their inner tubes around for a day of tubing on local creeks. After all, cars are meant to be enjoyed, tinkered with and shown off — a beloved family tradition for years to come.