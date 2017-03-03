Brookhouse pleads not guilty by reason of mental illness

SHERIDAN — Judge John Fenn entered the not guilty by reason of mental impairment or deficiency plea of Paul Brookhouse during a district court hearing Thursday. Brookhouse, who for health reasons could not leave the Wyoming State Hospital, appeared by video conference.

Fenn established Brookhouse as “quite competent and responsive,” and proceeded with the hearing.

The state, represented by Sheridan County District Attorney Matt Redle, recounted the events leading up to Brookhouse’s arrest and subsequent interviews that followed.

Redle suggested the court enter the plea agreement but hold another hearing to determine Brookhouse’s disposition. A risk assessment conducted by the state hospital, Redle said, will take 90 days, so the disposition hearing needs to be held after that amount of time to determine whether or not Brookhouse should be released from the state hospital.

Defense attorney Ian Sandefer presented the facts leading up to the “tragic case,” detailing Brookhouse’s battle with paranoia starting in April 2013 and his “slow movement to madness,” escalating to the point of the murder on June 12, 2015.

Brookhouse claimed he was being tormented by numerous neighbors and moved from Idaho to Michigan and finally to Sheridan. At the height of his paranoia, around May 28, he claimed people were passing by his home with electrical machinery messing with his brain and causing him headaches.

Sandefer said his commentary was just the tip of the iceberg with Brookhouse’s mental illness. Redle added that in Dr. Sarah Roger’s report, she indicated mental health issues starting in 1986, when Brookhouse began taking medication for anger management.

Fenn concluded that the court had sufficient facts to support the plea of not guilty by reason of mental impairment or deficiency, and entered the plea.

He ordered Brookhouse to stay at the state hospital and receive the risk assessment.

A disposition hearing will be scheduled following the completion of the risk assessment.