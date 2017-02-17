Brookhouse to plead not guilty by reason of mental illness

SHERIDAN — Paul Brookhouse, a man accused of killing James Drake on June 12, 2014, will not undergo trial but instead will plead not guilty by reason of mental illness, according to a stipulation filed by Sheridan County Attorney Matt Redle.

Both the prosecution and defense reviewed a Sept. 20, 2016, forensic evaluation concerning Brookhouse’s criminal responsibility based on his mental impairment and deemed it appropriate for Brookhouse to make the plea.

The stipulation asked the court to vacate the trial and set the matter for a hearing where the court can take testimony, enter judgment and set the terms and conditions for Brookhouse based on the plea.

The hearing is set for March 2 at 10 a.m. in 4th Judicial District Court with Judge John Fenn presiding over the hearing.