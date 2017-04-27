FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Bronson heads to jury trial

SHERIDAN — Scott Eugene Bronson, the man involved in the Broadway Street barricade last September in Sheridan, will face a jury trial following Tuesday’s competency hearing.

Court documents state that the parties stipulated as to the defendant’s competency as found in the evaluation received by the court and consented to proceed to the preliminary trial matters.

Bronson pleaded not guilty to two counts — possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm having previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.

The courts added a sealed document around March 16, 23 days after Warden L.J. Milusnic said Bronson’s mental evaluation would be completed from the Federal Bureau of Prisons Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

Bronson’s trial will begin June 26 at 9 a.m. in Casper. Counsel for Bronson changed hands from David Weiss to J. Wade Bainum. Kerry Jacobson will represent the U.S. in this case.

