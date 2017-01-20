Bronson case dropped in Sheridan, moves to federal courts

SHERIDAN — Scott Bronson, the suspect involved in the Broadway Street standoff that started Aug. 31, 2016, faces federal court on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm after his Sheridan County charges were dismissed Oct. 7.

In 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan, Bronson faced prosecution on four counts: aggravated assault and battery, felonious restraint, domestic battery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to court documents filed by Sheridan County Deputy Attorney Dianna Bennett, Bronson broke down the door of his mother’s house and instructed her to drive him around by force using an automatic firearm. Bronson claims he did not force his mother around using the firearm. Milo Henson, who was exiting the home Bronson remained in on Broadway, said he pointed an “uzi” at him, forcing him to leave the home. Henson told police he suspected Bronson was high on methamphetamine.

Upon talking to Bronson, court reports state he denied using the firearm to harm his mother and admitted to taking a truck he did not own without permission on Aug. 30.

Courts canceled the arraignment planned for Oct. 20, 2016, after 4th Judicial district Court Judge John Fenn set the order to dismiss the case without prejudice after Bennett entered a motion on Oct. 4 to do so. Bennett told The Sheridan Press Bronson’s case is now filed with the federal prosecutor’s office and will continue on the federal level. She added that the district court case included no substantial evidence to convict Bronson.

In U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming Bronson has been indicted on two counts: felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun. Bronson, having previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, knowingly possessed a firearm, namely, an IMI, Model B, 9mm machine gun, which had previously traveled in and affected interstate commerce; and did knowingly possess a machine gun as that term is defined in 26 U.S.C. 5845(b), namely, an IMI, Model B, 9mm machine gun. Bronson faces a sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of $500,000 if convicted of both offenses.

Lt. Tom Ringley with the Sheridan Police Department said the firearm was not registered in the state of Wyoming, and no law requires registration of firearms within the state. Because the case has not been adjudicated, SPD would not release the full police report.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stuart Healy III, a former Sheridan attorney and municipal court judge, will act as the prosecuting attorney for the case. He said Bronson remains in federal custody, and a trial date has not yet been set.