Broncs take first matchup against Thunder Basin

SHERIDAN — Don Julian hoped to get off to a good start in the newly formed rivalry against Thunder Basin High School. Friday night, the Sheridan Broncs traveled to Gillette and did just that, taking down the Bolts 45-20 in the first matchup between the two schools. Sheridan took advantage of its big play-making abilities after a slow start and cruised to a 4-0 start to the season.

With the wind in their face and rain sprinkling down, the Broncs opened the game with three-straight three-and-outs, a rarity for the typically high-powered offense. The weather made Sheridan a more run-heavy offense Friday night, and Thunder Basin packed the box to slow down the running backs.

“It was definitely tough to throw and catch tonight,” Julian said after the game. “Thankfully, we started breaking off some good run plays.”

Eventually, the big plays showed their faces. The Broncs started clicking more offensively in the second quarter, and a few one-play drives featured long runs and broke the game open.

“We’ve got some playmakers that have a tendency to make some people miss,” Julian said. “But we need to continue to help them understand that it’s not always going to be that way. When teams take away those big plays, we have to be able to drive the ball down the field.”

But Sheridan made the big plays Friday and kicked off the new rivalry in a big way.

Julian acknowledged the Sheridan crowd for making the trip through the weather to Gillette, making it was he said was about a 50-50 crowd for each side. While pointing out that Thunder Basin’s new facilities were quite impressive, he couldn’t help but get an Energy Bowl feel.

“It kind of felt like a Gillette game,” Julian said with a laugh. “It was a very physical game for a while.”

The Broncs will face Gillette down the road in Week 6, and they’ll look to complete the sweep against their Campbell County foes.

For now, though, Julian and his squad will get back to work on the path to the 4A’s top seed. Sheridan hosts Kelly Walsh (3-1) next week.