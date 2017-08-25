Broncs take 2nd at Scoop Shovelin Invitational

SHERIDAN — A solid second day produced four medalists and a second-place team standing for the Sheridan boys golf team Friday. The Broncs wrapped up the Scoop Shovelin Invitational, a two-day event and the team’s only home tournament at Kendrick Golf Course.

The Broncs finished with a 666 after shooting 324 Thursday. Kelly Walsh won the meet with a 598 thanks to taking the top three places on the individual leaderboard.

Shea Hensley, Logan Hensley and Steven Ellbogen were all tied at 74 after the first day, but Shea Hensley jumped up with a 73 Friday to finish with a 147 to claim the title. Logan Hensley and Ellbogen tied for second with 150 each.

Noah Erickson was Sheridan’s top performer at the tournament, scoring 80-82 to finish fifth with a 162. Brayden James (166), Nathan Roma (168) and Drew Mavrakis (170) finished seventh, eighth and 10th, respectively.

Thunder Basin (688) was third in the team scoring. Natrona (697) and Gillette (799) rounded out the 4A leaderboard.

Kelly Walsh also claimed the two girls titles. As a team, the Lady Trojans scored 474, beating second-place Buffalo (553) by 79 strokes. Thunder Basin was third with a 554, and Natrona took fourth with a 592.

Lady Trojan Jocelyn Olson followed her 77 first-round score with another 77 for a 154 to win the tournament.

Sheridan’s Abigail James and Hanna Detmer also had strong days Friday, showing solid improvement in the eyes of head coach Larry Martoglio. James shot a 92 Friday to finish with a 193, and Detmer shaved 12 shots from her Thursday 106, scoring 94 Friday to finish with a 200 at the tournament.

The Broncs and Lady Broncs head to Buffalo next week for the two-day Buffalo Invite.

They’ll wrap up the regular season at the Casper Invite Sept. 7-8, and the state meet will take place in Evanston beginning Sept. 14.