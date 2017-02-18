Broncs roll Plainsmen 68-50

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs moved one step closer to an automatic state tournament bid with a 68-50 win over the Laramie Plainsmen Friday.

It was Sheridan’s second win over the Plainsmen this season, and it bumped the Broncs to 6-2 in the conference. Sheridan is tied with Gillette, who dropped Cheyenne South Friday, but the Broncs have the slight edge in the standings thanks to a 72-71 win over the Camels two weeks ago.

A win over Cheyenne South Saturday would clinch at least the two-seed in the regional tournament, securing a state-tournament berth just a year after the Broncs missed out on a trip to the postseason tournament.

Sheridan sits at just 10-9 overall on the season, but head coach Jeff Martini credits the team’s tough early-season matchups for the strong performance through the conference portion of the schedule.

The Broncs have found an identity.

“Our identity is always going to be defensive stops,” Martini said. “Making it tough for (opponents) to bring up the ball, and then trying to outrebound everyone.”

The final piece to the identity?

“Score enough points to win.”

Martini didn’t mean score a bunch of points, though. He meant make the defensive stops first, and then score as many points as needed to counter those defensive stops.

Last weekend, enough meant 47 against Cheyenne Central’s 37. It was 72 against Gillette, and it was 68 Friday night. The scoring comes from defense first.

“It’s a bunch of guys who buy into what we’re trying to do,” Martini said. “They buy into the idea that we can ultimately play with anyone just by how hard we work. We won’t always make all of our shots, so all we do is try to outwork everyone.”

The Broncs made plenty of shots Friday, most of which came right at the rim. Martini noted that part of his team’s process of discovering its identity came in those early season losses, figuring out what worked and, more importantly, what didn’t.

“Shot selection,” Martini said. “We had a couple of lunch meetings this week where we really talked about what’s a great shot and what’s not a good shot. The goal is to take the easiest shot we possibly can each possession.”

The Broncs made steady use of back-door cuts, pitch aheads and offensive rebound put backs to pick apart the Laramie defense.

Sheridan jumped to a quick 12-2 lead midway through the first quarter, and although the Plainsmen made a brief run in the second quarter, the Broncs held a 37-25 halftime lead.

The easy layups forced Laramie to collapse inside the paint as the game progressed, sending Sheridan to the foul line — 10 times in the second half — and opening up shooters along the perimeter.

Tristan Bower buried a 3-pointer late in the third quarter to push the lead to 21 as the Broncs ran away with it.

“We’re just trying to make it tough on teams when they come in,” Martini said. “Not give them any breaks at all and just attack, attack, attack, attack.”

Drew Boedecker led the Broncs with 14 points. Aaron Woodward chipped in 12, and Coy Steel added 10. Nine players scored for Sheridan, and seven finished with 6 or more points.

The Broncs will look to clinch one of the top two seeds Saturday when they host Cheyenne South at 1 p.m.

Final

Laramie………11 14 6 19 — 50

Sheridan……. 21 16 17 14 — 68

Scoring

Laramie — Burman 16, Crum 13, Herrera 7, Williams 5, Martinez 4, Browning 2, Giron 2, Moore 1

Sheridan — Boedecker 14, Woodward 12, Steel 10, Christensen 8, Baker 8, Bower 7, Lecholat 6, A. Sessions 2, Larsen 2